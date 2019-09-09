Joe Is Byke! The OG Power Theme Song Has Returned; Twitter Rejoices, Clowns Trey Songz

Original Power Theme Returns

The national nightmare is finally over. After two grueling weeks of NOT hearing Joe sing our beloved national anthem aka The Power Theme Song, we finally got the original version back. The fiasco all started when, out of the blue, season 6 opened with someone else singing the Power them. That person was none other than Trey Songz. Fans of the show absolutely hated it. All of it.

50 Cent tried to tell everyone to chill, thinking it would all settle down. So he put the song back on for the second episode. The outrage only grew. So what would happen for episode three? Joe is back! Hooray!

R.I.P to the Trey Songz version of the Power intro. Born: EP 601

R.I.P to the Trey Songz version of the Power intro. Born: EP 601

Died: EP 602#PowerTV #PowerStarz — Cray-Z (@glamhergirl) September 8, 2019

Twitter is simultaneously celebrating as well as clowning Trey for his failed remix. Cold a$$ world. Take a look…