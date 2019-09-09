Flexing On The Job: Odell Beckham Jr. Wears A $400K Watch During His Cleveland Browns Debut

Odell Beckham Jr. Rocks A $400K Time Piece During Browns Debut

Odell Beckham Jr. leaving his original NFL team, The New York Giants, and heading to Cleveland to join The Browns came with substantially high expectation for him.

Most would assume that the baller would be focused on the game and trying to avoid any outside distractions or anything really anything that didn’t have to do with winning–but those people probably don’t know OBJ. A lot of fans would think that the best way to make a statement is a big win and big stats to prove they have arrived, right? WRONG!

For Odell, wearing a $350,000 Richard Mille RM 11-03 McLaren Flyback Chronograph watch to match his jersey was his answer to making a grand entrance.

Unfortunately, his choice in jewelry didn’t really seem to help as far as the actual game went, and OBJ ended up suffering his first loss with the Browns in that same watch–guess that probably adds some not-so-good memories to the expensive piece of arm candy.

If you happen to be in the market for an almost $400K watch, you can purchase one for yourself here.

Take a look at the extravagant piece of game day attire down below. Who knew you one watch would be perfect for both a football game and the Met Gala?

Son he’s really playing in the Richard Millie pic.twitter.com/fcKQnQ6Zc2 — KISSA (@Kameron_Hay) September 8, 2019

Odell our here playing in a Richard Millie … that’s a quarter million dollar watch 💵 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/E56wND5awv — FlyGuy✈️™ (@1flyyguy) September 8, 2019