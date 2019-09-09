A Whole Mess: Tristan Thompson Tries To Kiss Khloe Post-Break-Up Before Confronting Kanye At True’s 1st Birthday Party

Tristan Thompson Was All Over The KUWTK Premiere

Season 17 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered on E! this Sunday, and following last season’s drama-filled episodes surrounding the Khloe-Tristan-Jordyn saga, it’s no surprise that their first episode back dealt with some of the longer-term aftermath.

The episode revolved around Khloe prepping for baby True’s over-the-top first birthday party, which involved questioning her decision to invite Tristan to the party only a few weeks post-break-up. Since they supposedly hadn’t seen one another since his tryst with Jordyn Woods, Khloe decided to invite Tristan over to see True before the party–which is where she says he awkwardly tried to kiss her. (Seems like a pattern for him, huh?)

Later on, at the party, we see Kanye and Tristan deep in conversation for what seems like a pretty long time, which sends Kim over to assess the situation. Ye explains that Tristan went over to confront him about his music being used in KUWTK promo videos to “push a narrative” about his whole cheating scandal, which Thompson wasn’t a fan of. For some reason, this conversation leads Khloe to storm out of her own daughter’s party crying.

Check out a few clips from the episode down below to see what went down with Khloe and Tristan’s relationship after their drama-filled break-up.