NICE TRY: Cheeto-In-Chief’s Attacks On John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Get Him Dragged To Hell & Back

Donald Chump Attacks John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

Another day, another rant from the guy who somehow occupies the White House.

This latest edition of things-that-shouldn’t-even-be-on-the-President’s-radar seems to be one of the most disrespectful–and right before his impeachment inquiry…good timing to try and control the headlines, right?

On Sunday night, Trump took aim at celebrity couple and very public anti-Trumpers, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen. In true loser fashion and taking a page out of Manipulation 101, Donald Trump praised himself for helping with criminal justice reform and says Barack Obama couldn’t have ever gotten what he has done.

The problem with that is that during his gloating, he pretty much admits that Obama tried to do just that, but the house wouldn’t pass it because he was a Democrat. Maybe someone should tell him we know why they passed it for him and not 44.

In the same breath, Don went on to throw some shots at some of his most vocal haters. When attacking John and Chrissy, Trump refers to John as boring–because being boring & rich is such a terrible thing to be, right? After that, he tries to come for Chrissy, calling her as John’s “filthy-mouthed wife” instead of referring to her by name.

We all already know that Teigen has been waiting all her life to read this man to filth in 240 characters or more. We could just type out what she responded with, but you need to read her tweet yourself in her voice to truly appreciate the greatness.

You can check out Chrissy’s reaction to being mentioned by Donald Chump down below:

lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

Luna, remember the night before your first day of school? When mommy was making your sign and the pussy ass bitch president had his 9th meltdown of the day pic.twitter.com/ZFZHJYrDPG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

the absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn't speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I'm cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a bitch pic.twitter.com/9ZkV7bh4FA — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

I love you guys https://t.co/oQIaeBdxF1 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

no guys no please do not make this trend, for it is my fight with #PresidentPussyAssBitch, not yours!!!!!! https://t.co/hSJ0UxjbaO — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

John Legend had a few responses to his mention from Trumpito, too.

Your country needs you, Melania — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

You can see reactions to Chrissy’s clap back HERE.