Gots To Do Better: Lil Wayne’s Lil WeezyAna Festival Ends With Stampede & Looting

Lil Waynes ‘Lil Weezyana” Festival Ends With Stampede & Looting

This past weekend, Lil Wayne held his annual Lil WeezyAna Festival in his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana.

The rapper had a star-studded lineup that included the likes of Akbar-V, Megan Thee Stallion, Trey Songz, Meek Mill, Travis Scott, and of course Weezy was the headliner. The event was also live streamed on Tidal for those who couldn’t be in attendance. But even luckier for those not in attendance is the fact that they avoided a seriously dangerous ending.

During stampede at Lil WeezyAna Fest, crowd crashed through concessions area, destroying barricade, knocking over liquor & cash register pic.twitter.com/IMoQjxHydp — Keith Spera (@KeithSpera) September 8, 2019

According to Kieth Sepra of the Times-Picayune, the night became chaotic when the festival crowd began to panic and rush the exits. Police believe a fight or a false rumors of a gun shot caused the panic that took place. During the stampede, concession workers ended up rushing the exits as well, which caused a few quick-thinkers to start raiding the cash registers and liquor storage, making off with most of their money and liquor that was unguarded.

Multiple attendees ended up being injured in the stampede, which saw barriers get destroyed and tables being overturned. Concession areas were plagued by theft amid the ruckus and employees abandoned their booths in fear of their safety. Luckily, no major injuries were reported from the estimated 15,000 in attendance. For those that sustained minor injuries, Weezy & company had onsite medical staff that was able to handle any issues they had.

One man shows off the liquor bottles he grabbed from Lil WeezyAna Fest concession booths after staffers abandoned it in the wake of stampede pic.twitter.com/K2da4f4Rjd — Keith Spera (@KeithSpera) September 8, 2019