Chilli’s Shady Shenanigans Spark Hilarious Meme Wave

I too, look like Chili pic.twitter.com/6rxH1QJmUH — MrVicks (@MrVicks) September 9, 2019

Hilarious Chilli Tweets & Memes

We haven’t moved on from Chilli’s now infamous Twitter shenanigans that started with a lookalike fan before swerving into complete chaos that was immediately flipped into hilarious tweets and memes currently flooding the whole entire internet.

you look just like chilli. https://t.co/fI8NOt7YAT — RK Jackson | Atlanta 🛥 (@theerkj) September 8, 2019

Peep MORE hilarious Chilli-inspired tweets and memes on the flip.