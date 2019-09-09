Chilli’s Shady Shenanigans Spark Hilarious Meme Wave

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Hilarious Chilli Tweets & Memes

We haven’t moved on from Chilli’s now infamous Twitter shenanigans that started with a lookalike fan before swerving into complete chaos that was immediately flipped into hilarious tweets and memes currently flooding the whole entire internet.

Peep MORE hilarious Chilli-inspired tweets and memes on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.