This Is Mrs: Susan Kelechi Watson Is Engaged To Marry Forever Bae Jaime Lincoln Smith

“This Is Us” Actress Susan Kelechi Watson Is Engaged

Congratulations are in order for “This Is Us” star Susan Kelechi Watson and her boo — fellow actor Jaime Lincoln Smith! Watson posted her good news on Instagram on Saturday, along with a photo of her sapphire engagement ring and her fiancé in the background.

“Forever Ever,” Watson captioned her post. “They’ll say its love And they’ll know its love For when they call its name it will answer to love Without hesitation.”

Smith posted the same set of photos and similar caption but added a special touch when crediting his future wife.

Forever Ever…

💍👸🏽🤴🏾💎

“Theyll say its love

And they’ll know its love

For when they call its name

it will answer to love

Without hesitation” – Su

Future Mrs. Smith…

Y’all know we love some SWEET BLACK LOVE!!!! Yesssssssss. We love Susan and Sterling as the married couple Beth and Randall on “This Is Us” (which returns to NBC for a 4th season September 24th!) so we are over the moon for her real life marriage.

Here’s a full on shot of the happy couple courtesy of Jaime’s ‘gram. If he looks familiar to you, you may have seen him on “New Amsterdam,” “CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans” or “Blue Bloods” recently.