Take It Off! Keke Palmer On Jimmy Kimmel Talks “Stripping” With J. Lo And Cardi B In ‘Hustlers’ [Video]

Keke Palmer Talks Stripping With J. Lo And Cardi B In ‘Hustlers’

Keke Palmer is having herself one helluva year. She was recently hired full-time to co-host the new GMA “Strahan, Sara & Keke” and her new movie Hustlers, starring Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B to name a few, is set to hit theaters this Friday, September 13.

Keke sat down with Jimmy Kimmel to talk about it all, including what it was like to get scantily-clad and shake her naughty bits with a pole legend like Cardi and a dance legend like J. Lo.

Press play below.