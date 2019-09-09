In-humanitarian Effort: 130 Bahamians Kicked Off Ferry From Freeport To Florida For Not Having U.S. Visa

130 Bahamanias Forced To Disembark Freeport Ferry Over U.S. Visa Restriction

Hurricane Dorian absolutely decimated the Bahamas, specifically Freeport. The people there are DESPERATE for aid and dozens of them suffered a heartbreaking embarrassment at the hands of the United States government according to DailyMail.

Days prior, Florida lawmakers Marco Rubio and Rick Scott pleaded with bum a$$ Donald Trump to waive visa requirements for Bahamian citizens seeking refuge after Dorian. Obviously, Trump hasn’t done this, probably for fear that he will receive backlash from his base for being empathetic toward Black and brown “immigrants”.

Guess the letter got lost in the mail…

Big problems on the ferry from Freeport to Florida — announcement just made that any Bahamian without a visa must now get off. This is not normal. Nornally Bahamians can travel to USA with passport and a printout of their police record. This is a mess. pic.twitter.com/DESUm2qBGE — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 8, 2019

Another announcement just made ordering any Bahamian without a US visa to disembark ferry — not allowed to evacuate. They were told before boarding it was ok with Bahamian passport and clean polce record. Something has now changed. pic.twitter.com/m7CnZxoiMM — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 9, 2019

130 people were asked to disembark from the ferry after lining up for hours to escape the torn island after being told that they would all be allowed to enter the U.S. However…

Hundreds like Renard Oliver and his baby now have to get off the ferry from Freeport, Bahamas to Florida. He was trying to evacuate — told he could leave with Bahamian passport and police record like normal but then ferry crew says US Goverment called and changed plan last minute pic.twitter.com/vhBkSgBlKF — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 8, 2019

Dirty. F***ing. Game.