Doggie Biscuit: Mexican Gang Captures Alleged Rapist And Has Pit Bull Chow Down On His Penis

Pit Bull Eats Alleged Rapist Genitals

The last thing in life you ever want to do is piss off a Mexican gang. They don’t play fair, especially when you’re an accused rapist.

According to DailyMail, a gang in Mexico City caught up with a man who was accused of raping a young woman, as punishment they stripped the man naked, handcuffed him, stretched him out, and allowed a hungry pit bull terrier go to TOWN on his twig and berries.

Oh yeah, the gang recorded the whole thing on video.

The victim is heard screaming ‘stop, leave me now, leave me’ while the group watch. One of the gang then covers his mouth with a rag to stifle his cries for help. A second dog, a brown pit bull, appears but does not join in. Footage taken by one of the attackers shows how the alleged rapist was castrated by the ravenous dog, leaving nothing but a gaping, raw wound.

By a show of hands, who feels bad for this guy? Anyone? Bueller?