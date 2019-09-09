BOSSIPSounds: Summerella’s “Pretty B!t¢#es In The Trap” Remix Featuring Gucci Mane, Trouble & Tokyo Jetz Is Chocked-Full Of ATL Goodness [Video]

Summerella Releases “Pretty B****es In The Trap Remix Featuring ATL Peers

Summerella is definitely an artist that you need to pay attention to, so thank us later for putting you on if didn’t already know.

The 24-year-old Atlanta native is signed to Polow The Don’s Zone 4 production company and has been featured on BOSSIP previously with her song “Pull Up” featuring Jacquees.

But today, we’re here to draw your attention to the greatness that is “Pretty B****es In The Trap” Remix featuring Gucci Mane, Trouble, and Tokyo Jetz.

The R&B-ish banger was first released last June, but has recently caught a wave that was the likely impetus for a proper remix with her hometown heroes showing their full support.

Press play down bottom to peep the music video.

Gonna keep an eye on Summerella. Sounds like something’s bout to shake.