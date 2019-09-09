Lamar Odom, Tyra Banks, & More Share Details About Their Private Lives With The Return Of TV One’s “Uncensored”

‘UNCENSORED’ On TV One Returns For Season 2

TV One’s original auto-biographical series UNCENSORED returns for its second season debuting on Sunday, October 6 at 9 p.m. The docu-series explores the private lives of some of today’s most notable personalities including singer/actress Tisha Campbell, Tyra Banks, LisaRaye McCoy, former NBA star turned reality TV hubby turned Hollywood horror story – the now renewed author Lamar Odom and many more.

Uncensored dives into the lives of celebrities as they reveal secrets to their success, obstacles they faced and how they’ve navigated the perils of social media. Viewers will get a glimpse into the lives of celebrities as they personally share their own stories, in their own words. Don’t forget to tune in October 6 at 9 p.m!