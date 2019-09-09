Phi Beta Sigma Removes Malik Yoba From Youth Program After Statutory Rape Allegation Surfaces

Malik Yoba Dropped From Youth Program

Statutory rape allegations were made against actor Malik Yoba last week and now he’s lost his job as a spokesperson for Phi Beta Sigma. Yoba is an honorary member of the fraternity according to The Jasmine Brand. He was named their youth “Sigma Beta Club” spokesperson recently.

The fraternity has released a statement regarding Mariah Lopez Ebony. The now transgender adult claims Yoba solicited sex from her as a vulnerable teen. Yoba was removed from the organization on Thursday and the following statement was released:

“Those reports allege that Yoba had been previously involved in an inappropriate relationship 20 years ago, allegations that Brother Yoba denies. This is a serious issue and the allegation is inconsistent with, and a distraction to, the focus of the Sigma Beta Club. To safeguard the reputation of the program and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., the National Sigma Beta Club Foundation, in consultation with Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity’s leadership, has determined it to be in the best interest of all concerned that Brother Malik Yoba no longer serve as the National Spokesperson for the Sigma Beta Club program.”

Malik Yoba previously denied Ebony’s claims. So far he hasn’t commented about being dropped from the program.