Pink Lotion Papi: The Weeknd Debuts DeBargian Drip At TIFF, Gets Roasted All Night Long

He went from The Weeknd to Fin De Semana pic.twitter.com/6ielPl19VR — The Weeknd's Fits (@AbelsOutfits) September 10, 2019

Twitter Roasts The Weeknd’s Soul Glo Drip

The Weeknd (aka Fin De Semana) seemed to have morphed into someone’s young Dominican uncle who runs the hottest club in town while attending the premiere of Crime Comedy-Drama “Uncut Gems” at the star-studded Toronto International Film Festival.

Known for his trademark dreadlock tentacles, the spotlight-shy Pop star stunned fans who barely recognized him while everyone else across the whole entire internet roasted him and his greasy Lionel Richie drip all night long.

The Weeknd just turned into Nacho Libre. pic.twitter.com/dhye1ESXKq — Rap Facts (@StolenRapMeme) September 10, 2019

