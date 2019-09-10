LHHH: A1’s Messy Mom Blames Lyrica For Her Son’s Shady Summer Bunni Creepin’

A1’s Mom Pam Blames Lyrica Anderson For His Cheating

Sit down Pam! That’s the message that “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” viewers are sending to A1 Bentley’s mom after she chimed in on his cheating drama with his wife. As previously reported A1 admitted to cheating on Lyrica with Summer Bunni while Lyrica was PREGNANT with their son, Ocean.

Now on the latest episode of the VH1 show, viewers are seeing the aftermath.

A1 was seen alongside his mom discussing a “disrespectful” thirst trap that Lyrica shared on Instagram, and when Lyrica switched the subject to A1’s infidelity his mom Ms. Pam jumped in.

“Men do stuff beause of women,” said Pam. “You don’t even cook, she said A1 don’t even deserve a meal!”



Now, sis….

The outburst and A1 and Pam cackling over it ultimately pushed Lyrica to the edge and she went to pack a bag to leave—until she realized that her friend ZellSwagg was on Instagram Live with A1’s mistress who showed alleged text messages between them.

What. A. Mess.

Did YOU watch “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” this week???? These people did and they’re dragging Pam.

I know Pam ain’t say it’s Lyrica fault her son cheated on her while she was pregnant? #lhhh pic.twitter.com/jUva9Q9kPv — Bri ✨ (@Ohh_ItsBri) September 10, 2019

Lyrica isn't one of our favorite characters, BUT this scene with A1 and his mom is sad. Moms who support their sons cheating are probably part of the reason they cheated. Not taught how to be a grown man. #lhhh #lhhhollywood pic.twitter.com/88iNDf2VM6 — kristie george (@kristiejgeorge) September 10, 2019

What do YOU think about Pam hinting that A1’s cheating is Lyrica’s fault???