SMH: Teairra Mari Pleads Guilty In DWI Case, Avoids Prison Time For Now

Teairra Mari Enters A Guilty Plea In Her DWI Case

Teairra Mari has officially pled guilty in her DWI case in New York.

According to reports from TMZ , the Love & Hip Hop star entered a guilty plea on Monday, taking the blame for one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. But even though she pled guilty, she’s avoiding any time behind bars, at least for now.

The Queens District Attorney’s Office says that Mari has been ordered to complete several DWI-related courses, which includes a victim impact panel and an impaired driver program. Beyond that, the reality star must install an ignition interlock device in her car, which will remain in place for the next year.

Teairra’s license has been suspended for 6 months, and if she fails to comply with any og the terms of her sentence, she could reportedly face up to a year behind bars.

Back in June, the NYPD arrested Teairra Mari for driving while intoxicated, pulling her over after an officer noticed that her Dodge Charger was missing a front wheel as she drove out of the Midtown Tunnell. Police say that once they pulled her over, she reeked of booze, her bumper was dragging on the ground, and sparks were flying all around her car.

This isn’t the first time Mari has been in a similar predicament with authorities. The Love & Hip Hop star was convicted of DUI back in 2011 in Los Angeles. Hopefully this time she learned her lesson.