No More Housing In LA: Kanye West’s Affordable Housing Dome Prototypes Have Been Torn Down Following Complaints

- By Bossip Staff
Kanye’s Housing Prototypes In Los Angeles Have Been Torn Down
As evidenced by the aerial photos via TMZ, all that remains at the site is a bunch of rubble, a dump truck, and one small dome–which is also said to be coming down before the approaching deadline. This comes after news that Kanye’s neighbors were not happy with the project in mid-August, complaining that construction crews were working on his property all weekend long, including Sundays, which is not allowed. Cops were called to put the loud construction to a halt–but the teardown process probably isn’t any less noisy.
Maybe that city Kanye and Kim purchased in Wyoming will come in handy now as a new space for building out these domes.
