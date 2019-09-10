“David Makes Man” Sneak Peek: David’s School Is Having A Dance… And He’s Got His Eye On A Date [VIDEO]
‘David Makes Man’ Will David Find Love Despite His Circumstances?
Have you been watching the new OWN series ‘David Makes Man’ based on the life of ‘Moonlight’ writer Tarrell Alvin McCraney? It’s really good. We have a few clips from tomorrow’s upcoming episode where you can see David starting to catch feelings for Tare… And since his school is having a dance it might be the perfect opportunity for him to make a move. Check out the clip below:
Gloria walks David and JG through the courtyard of The Ville, where they encounter the neighborhood girls, Shella and Charday, playing Double Dutch. Gloria and JG join in on the fun while Tare encourages David to play too. David declines, but he can’t keep his eyes off Tare.
“David Makes Man” airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on OWN.
Hit the flip for more clips
David sets his sights on finding a date for the dance after Marissa informs him that she and Seren are going together.
David finally musters up the courage to ask Tare to go to the school dance with him. “David Makes Man” airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on OWN.
Here’s more about the episode:
Gloria (Alana Arenas), home after losing her job, takes a more active role in her sons’ personal lives. At Gloria’s insistence, David (Akili McDowell) attends the school dance with his crush, Tare (Teshi Thomas). Sky (Isaiah Johnson) advises David about talking to girls and reveals more about his relationship with Raynan (Ade Chike Torbert). David arrives home after the dance on a positive note but discovers a “rent past due” notice on the door. Phylicia Rashad also stars as David’s teacher Dr. Woods-Trap
Episode: Love or Poetize These Hoes airs Wednesday, September 11 (10 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET/PT) on OWN
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.