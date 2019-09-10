In White Folks News: Sarah Palin’s Husband Files For Divorce Citing ‘Incompatibility Of Temperament’

Todd Palin Files For Divorce From Sarah Palin After 31 Years Of Marriage

Sarah Palin’s husband, Todd, has filed for divorce from the former governor of Alaska and Vice Presidential candidate, citing “incompatibility of temperament” and that “they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife.”

According to NBC News, Todd Palin asked to dissolve the couple’s 31-year marriage in a filing submitted on Friday in Anchorage Superior Court. The paperwork was submitted only eight days after the couple’s anniversary.

Though the filing only uses initials, it details the couple’s marriage date and the birth date of their 11-year-old son, Trig, asking for an equal separation of both assets and debts.

The couple got married in 1988 and have five children: Track, Trig, Bristol, Willow and Piper. Todd’s filing asks for shared custody of their youngest, Trig.

This news comes a little less than a year after their daughter, Bristol Palin, got divorced from her ex-husband Dakota Meyer, which followed their short stint on one season of MTV’s Teen Mom OG.