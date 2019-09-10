Ebro In The Morning: Jharrel Jerome Gets Deep About His Role In ‘When They See Us’, Emmy Nomination, And Spits Some Bars [Video]

Jharrel Jerome Interview With Ebro In The Morning

We get misty-eyed just THINKING about Jharrel Jerome‘s depiction of Korey Wise in Ava Duvernay’s brilliant biopic ‘When They See Us‘.

While all the actors in the mini-series did a phenomenal job, a big part of people’s emotional reaction to the work is based on Jharrel Jerome’s performance.

The actor/musician recently sat down with Ebro In The Morning to talk about exactly how difficult it was to play such a tragic figure who suffered unimaginable trauma at the hands of some devilish soup cookies who wanted to see Black boys in prison despite their obvious innocence.

Press play below to watch Jharrel tell his story.

Who the hell is chopping all these onions?!?