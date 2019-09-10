Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Debuted 29 Years Ago Today; Hilary And Ashley Banks Are STILL Fine

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9

Karyn parsons Tatyana ali

Source: GETTY / Getty

Karyn Parsons And Tatyana Ali Are Still Bae

Twenty-nine years ago television changed forever. That was the debut of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. We’ve had iconic moments, legendary comedic scenes and one of the greatest TV shows of all time.

The show featured two unforgettable baes that were crushes for people across the country. They were Ashley and Hilary Banks aka Karyn Parsons and Tatyana Ali. Now, three decades later, they are still as bae-ful as ever. Yes, we still have crushes on them.

Take a look why…

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.