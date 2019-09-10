Wu-Tang: An American Saga Ice Cream Truck Pulled Up To Cool Off ONE Music Fest

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Ice Cream Truck Pulled Up To Cool Off ONE Musicfest

As we previously reported, One Music Fest had Atlanta on smash this weekend returning for the 10th annual celebration and show. Artists from all genres performed for a crowd of fans and celebrity attendees who were super litt. So litt, in fact, concert goers couldn’t get enough of the Wu Tang Ice Cream Truck.

Hulu’s WU-TANG: AN AMERICAN SAGA Ice Cream Truck was at the star-studded festival handing out ice cream and branded WU-TANG swag (fans, towels and t-shirts) to attendees and celebrity guests. Notable guests included DMX, Iman Shumpert, Teyana Taylor, Big Tigger, Waka Flocka, Pastor Troy, Ed Lover, Trinidad James, Bone Crusher, Diamond of Crime Mob and many more!