Grown Little Man: ‘Child’ Caught On Camera Smoking Turns Out To Be A 36-Year Old Dad 

Viral Child Smoker Turns Out To Be Someone’s Dad

Men lie, women lie and apparently video footage isn’t that truthful either. That was the case over the weekend after a shocking video of what appeared to be a young kid smoking a cigarette during a Turkish Futbol event made its rounds on social media. Fans who watched the Fenerbahçe S.K. and Bursaspor game in real time were appalled to see the alleged kid take a drag of his cig.

Fenerbahçe ve Bursaspor'un çocuklar için düzenlediği maçtaki görüntüye bak ahdsahjadshjajhajh pic.twitter.com/2WPsqTpLrU — Nikola (@objektifdegilim) September 8, 2019

Come to find out, the kid in question is actually a fresh-faced 36-year old man named Cocuk who attended the event to support the Bursaspor soccer team. Another wild twist to the bizarre story is that the kid sitting next to Cocuk is actually his son whom he brought with him to watch the game at the Crocodile Arena.

Ironically enough, the futbol event was held to help raise money for organizations that fight cancer and foundations that support children with special needs. Also, smoking in public places in Turkey is against the law and carries a fine of 69 Turkish lira (11 USD).

No word on whether or not the “young” dad recieved a fine. But his is in fact a viral star now.