What Bad Boy Baby?! Lori Harvey Posts THIS In Response To Diddy Pregnancy Rumors

Rumor control…

Lori Harvey Responds To Diddy Pregnancy Rumors

False alarm, Lori Harvey isn’t pregnant—we think.

Yesterday pics dropped of Lori, 22, and her maybe-possibly-most-likely bae Diddy, 50, on vacation yet again. The could-be couple was seen vacaying in Cabo San Lucas this weekend and pregnancy rumors surged after Diddy was seen caressing her stomach.

Now however it looks like Lori’s putting the pregnancy rumors to rest with a CLEARLY flat-tummied bikini pic.

Not only that she added on her story;

“Green juice every day keeps your skin clear and tummy flat. Kreaton juice sponsor me!”

What bad boy baby???

Lor is now in Atlanta presumably with Diddy who’s gearing up for his Revolt Music Conference.

See more non-pregnant bangin’ baaaaawdied Lori Harvey on the flip.