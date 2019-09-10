Action! Maxo Kream And Megan Thee Stallion Team Up To Get The Tail Feathers Twerkin’ In “She Live” [Video]

Maxo Kream And Megan Thee Stallion “She Live” Music Video

Maxo Kream might not be a household name just yet, but his new album Brandon Banks is definitely one of the best rap releases of 2019.

One of the highlights of the Houston-native’s album is a song called “She Live” featuring his H-Town sistren Megan Thee Stallion.

Today the 3rd coast duo released a music video for the song. Press play down bottom to check it out.

Hate it or love it?!?!