Action! Maxo Kream And Megan Thee Stallion Team Up To Get The Tail Feathers Twerkin’ In “She Live” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Maxo Kream And Megan Thee Stallion “She Live” Music Video
Maxo Kream might not be a household name just yet, but his new album Brandon Banks is definitely one of the best rap releases of 2019.
One of the highlights of the Houston-native’s album is a song called “She Live” featuring his H-Town sistren Megan Thee Stallion.
Today the 3rd coast duo released a music video for the song. Press play down bottom to check it out.
Hate it or love it?!?!
