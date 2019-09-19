Throw Out Your Old Kitchen Knives! These $700 Blades Are 90% off!

For all intents and purposes, the knife is the most crucial tool in your kitchen. Nope, it’s not the Instant Pot, nor the Air Fryer, nor a good ‘ol frying pan. It’s the knife — a chef’s knife, if you want to be specific. From cutting through slabs of meat to dicing pineapple chunks, this versatile tool is a workhorse, which just means that it’s worth the investment, cause having a quality blade can make you more efficient in the kitchen.

The Damasukasu 3-Piece Japanese AKUMA Master Chef Blade Set, which is now on sale for 90% off, includes not just one, but three distinct knives to complete your cooking arsenal. Comprised of a 7″ Nakiri vegetable knife, an 8.5″ slicing knife, a 5″ utility knife, and a Japanese whetstone for sharpening, it has every blade a home cook needs. They’re made with a 12-degree cutting edge for ultimate precision, allowing you slice even the most delicate ingredients, and they feature a full tang, triple-riveted and nitrogen cooled design for enhanced hardness and flexibility. They’re also adorned with an elegant, eye-catching pattern, making them function as decorations for your cooking space.

Usually retailing for $699.99, you can now take home the Damasukasu 3-Piece Japanese AKUMA Master Chef Blade Set for only $69.99. That’s a whopping 90 percent off the original cost!

Damasukasu 3-Piece Japanese AKUMA Master Chef Blade Set with Whetstone – $69.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.