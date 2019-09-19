These Earbuds Are out of This World, And They’re 75% off!

Look to your left, and you’ll most likely spot someone wearing AirPods. Look to your right, and it’s almost guaranteed that there’s another person with the same attachments peeking out their ears. Everyone and their mother seems to own AirPods these days, making the Bluetooth earphones more of a status symbol than anything else. Of course, they aren’t the end-all-be-all of wireless earphones (although you can’t deny that they’re the most popular). There are far more worthy alternatives, and plenty that won’t require you to cough up $150 a pop.

One of them is the X2 True Wireless Earbuds, which are now on sale for 75 percent off. It’s not an understatement to say that these babies are unlike any other. Made from beryllium, an element commonly found in stars’ cores, this pair is out of this world. They boast 3D sound that flows your favorite music through your ears, along with CVC 6.0 noise cancellation that drowns out distracting outside noise. They’re built to last, too, and specially designed for all-day comfort. Plus, the 10-hour battery ensures that you get to enjoy your playlists for long periods.

Grab a pair on sale now for $36.99. That’s a 75 percent markdown from the usual cost of $149.97.

X2 True Wireless Earbuds – $36.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.