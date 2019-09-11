Get Your Life Together: Woman In North Carolina Arrested For Allegedly Cutting Off Her Husband’s Penis

Woman Arrested For Cutting Off Husband’s Penis

A woman in North Carolina is now in jail after allegedly cutting off her husband’s penis.

According to reports from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Victoria Thomas Frabutt was arrested after her husband reported that she tied him down and removed his genitals with a knife.

The call to cops came in at around 4 a.m. on September 10, according to WNCT. 61-year-old James Frabutt told deputies that his wife had cut off his penis and deputies were immediately dispatched to their home in Newport, North Carolina. Once they arrived on the scene, James’ penis was recovered by police and put on ice, and James was sent to nearby Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

As of now, Victoria is being held on charges of malicious castration and kidnapping and her bail is set at $100,000. The Jacksonville Daily News reports that a motive for her knife-work is not yet known and that her first hearing is scheduled for September 11.