Sneaker Shopping: Offset Talks About How Growing Up Without Sneakers Has Fueled His Current Passion [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Offset Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex’s Joe La Puma
After signing a huge business deal in the world of gaming, Offset decided to let some steam off with a little retail therapy.
The Migos member stopped by Flight Club in Los Angeles to go Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma. While he’s in the building, Offset talks about his love for Nike SB, older Jordans, and not being able to get sneakers growing up and how that fueled his current passion. Check out the video down below to hear what Offset has to say and to see what the always-swagged-out rapper ends up purchasing.
