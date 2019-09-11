ANOTHER ONE: Funniest Reactions To The Wonky-Eyed iPhone 11

iPhone XR vs. iPhone 11 extended dynamic range in 4K #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/6JMX7y0gTC — RK Jackson | Atlanta 🛥 (@theerkj) September 10, 2019

New iPhone 11 Reveals Sparks Hysteria

And just like that your shiny new iPhone is now an “older model” after Apple’s unveiling of the iPhone 11 featuring improved cameras, a next-level A13 bionic chip, the toughest glass on a smartphone, all-day battery life & much, much more.

The impressive phone starts at only $699 (CHEAPER THAN THE XR) with a hilariously wonky camera design (the Pro and Pro Max have THREE cameras) that perplexed the AppleHive while fueling hilarious hysteria across social media.

When you bought the iPhone XR but it turns out iPhone 11 will be cheaper pic.twitter.com/1B1N4vYOwv — maxwell b. jordan (@mxwzy) September 10, 2019

Peep the funniest reactions to the wonky-eyed iPhone 11 on the flip.