Russell Westbrook Discusses His Why Not? Foundation & Teaches Jimmy His Pre-Game Dance Routine [Video]

Russell Westbrook Stops By The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Long Beach native and Houston Rockets baller Russell Westbrook was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week.

While he’s in the building, the always-fashionable Westbrook discusses why he decided to start his Why Not? Foundation, why it’s important to get the youth involved in tech to inspire the lives of children, and he even teaches Jimmy how to do his famous pre-game seated dance routine.

Peep the interview down below to catch up on what Russell’s been up to this offseason