Kehlani, Dascha Polanco, Saweetie And More Hit Rihanna’s NYFW Savage x Fenty Show And After Party

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Brought Out All The Celebrities

Rihanna held her legendary Savage x Fenty runway show presented by Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday and to say it was LiT is an understatement… SO MANY CELEBS WERE THERE.

And the fashion was soooo extra. Take for example Dascha Polanco. While we’d expect her to pop on some lingerie with no problem we never anticipated the patent leather trench and feathered fedora. You likey?

Saweetie was all the way in her bag too!

Of course we’re always enamored with Halima Aden’s modest looks. But this head to toe Missoni look is AMAZING right?

Hit the flip to check out more photos from the fashion show and don’t forget to let us know Who Looked More Bangin!