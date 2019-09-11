Kehlani, Dascha Polanco, Saweetie And More Hit Rihanna’s NYFW Savage x Fenty Show And After Party

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 3

Kehlani arrives at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show presented by Amazon Prime Video

Source: Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews / Splash News

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Brought Out All The Celebrities

Rihanna held her legendary Savage x Fenty runway show presented by Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday and to say it was LiT is an understatement… SO MANY CELEBS WERE THERE.

Dascha Polanco arrives at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show presented by Amazon Prime Video

Source: Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews / Splash News

And the fashion was soooo extra. Take for example Dascha Polanco. While we’d expect her to pop on some lingerie with no problem we never anticipated the patent leather trench and feathered fedora. You likey?

Saweetie arrives at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show presented by Amazon Prime Video

Source: Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews / Splash News

Saweetie was all the way in her bag too!

Halima Aden arrives at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show presented by Amazon Prime Video

Source: Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews / Splash News

Of course we’re always enamored with Halima Aden’s modest looks. But this head to toe Missoni look is AMAZING right?

Hit the flip to check out more photos from the fashion show and don’t forget to let us know Who Looked More Bangin!

Rihanna at her Savage X Fenty Show for NYFW

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazo / Getty

RihRih looked amazing…

Rihanna at her Savage X Fenty Show for NYFW

Source: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Pr / Getty

She actually performed at the show

Rihanna at her Savage X Fenty Show for NYFW

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented b / Getty

Stunning

Migos arrive at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show presented by Amazon Prime Video

Source: Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews / Splash News

We love that the guys got into the act too

DJ Khaled arrives at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show presented by Amazon Prime Video

Source: Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews / Splash News

Khaled looked very Miami in his pastels

Fat Joe arrives at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show presented by Amazon Prime Video

Source: Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews / Splash News

Fat Joe looked cool in his blues

Renella Medrano and ASAP Ferg arrives at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show presented by Amazon Prime Video

Source: Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews / Splash News

And Ferg brought our favorite girl — his boo Renella. LOVE THEM.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Bangers, Cakes, Fun Bags

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.