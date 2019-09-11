SMH: Pennsylvania Couple Arrested For Spending Over $100,000 The Bank Accidentally Deposited In Their Account
Pennsylvania Couple Allegedly Spent Accidental $100K Deposit
A couple in Pennsylvania seriously hit the jackpot when it comes to bank errors–but unfortunately, the fun didn’t last very long. They both ended up being arrested for spending money that was deposited into their account by their bank by accident.
Pennsylvania state police investigators say that Robert and Tiffany Williams of Montoursville accidentally had $120,000 deposited into their account at BB&T on May 31 after a teller made a mistake. Imagine waking up to that notification on your phone.
When they realized what happened, instead of notifying the bank, the couple went on a spending spree, blowing their newfound fortune on things like a new SUV and four-wheel off-road vehicles, all in less than three weeks. The couple also gave money to friends and paid for bills and for car repairs, according to investigators.
After BB&T ended up noticing its huge mistake, they transferred the money to the right account and contacted the Williamses, letting the couple know that they would have to repay $107,000 they blew through so quickly.
After initial talks with the institution, Tiffany Williams said they would work out a payment plan–but then the couple cut off communications with the bank. Now, they’re facing felony theft charges.
After their arrest and arraignment, the pair was released on $25,000 bail and they each face up to seven years in prison.
