#GirlsCruise: Chilli, Pretty Vee, Mya, And B. Simone Discuss Body Insecurities While Preparing For Carnival [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Midsection Of Woman At Beach Against Sky

Source: Fil Tidoso / EyeEm / Getty

Girls Cruise Cast Talks Body Image And Insecurities

Girls Cruise has hit the high seas and the ladies are preparing for a scantily-clad, sun-soaked sisterhood soiree at Carnival.

Before they hit the streets, Chilli, Mya, B. Simone, and Pretty Vee talk about their insecurities and body image issues.

Peep the conversation in the video below.

Thoughts?

Categories: For Discussion, News, Viral Video

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.