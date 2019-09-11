#GirlsCruise: Chilli, Pretty Vee, Mya, And B. Simone Discuss Body Insecurities While Preparing For Carnival [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Girls Cruise Cast Talks Body Image And Insecurities
Girls Cruise has hit the high seas and the ladies are preparing for a scantily-clad, sun-soaked sisterhood soiree at Carnival.
Before they hit the streets, Chilli, Mya, B. Simone, and Pretty Vee talk about their insecurities and body image issues.
Peep the conversation in the video below.
Thoughts?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.