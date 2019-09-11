Dallas Cop Guilty Of Shooting Unarmed Black Man Argues “Objectionably Reasonable” In Civil Suit

Dallas Cop Argues Shooting Unarmed Black Man Was Justified

In 2014, Amy Wilburn became the first Dallas police officer to be indicted for shooting a “suspect” in OVER 40 years when she was charged with felony aggravated assault, she was facing a life sentence. The charge didn’t quite stick and Wilburn eventually plead out to illegal discharge of firearm.

According to CBS-DFW, Wilburn is now arguing that her shooting of Kelvion Walker was “objectionably reasonable” in a civil lawsuit.

Here’s what happened:

In December 2013, Walker, then 19, was a passenger in a suspected stolen car that Wilburn and her partner were attempting to pull over. The driver jumped out of the moving car and ran. Walker remained inside with his seat belt on. Wilburn rushed to the car — which was still moving — and opened the driver-side door. She saw Walker in the passenger seat, pulled her gun and fired one shot. Walker was unarmed.

The civil suit is to not only seek damages, but also to help pay the $300,000 in medical bills as a result of being shot in the stomach by this reckless heffa. Word is that the city of Dallas has spent $640,000 defending this bulls#!t.

SMH.