Blake WHO? Kris Jenner Plays The Price Is Right & Wins THIS Fab Christmas Gift For Kanye West [Video]

Kris Jenner Plays The Price Is Right On The Late Late Show With James Corden

Just after Blake Griffin bodied her whole family at Comedy Central’s Roasting of Alec Baldwin, Kris Jenner showed her face on The Late Late Show with James Corden. During one hilarious segment, the famous momager played The Price Is Right with the late night television host — and surprisingly, she’s more in touch than you would have guessed.

The stakes: a lawn mower, which Kris commented son-in-law Kanye West would love as a Christmas present. The game: correctly choosing the highest priced items.

Watch Kris do her thing in the clip just above and click HERE if you missed Blake Griffin’s jab about the Kardashians having “daddy issues” and not liking “white d*ck.”