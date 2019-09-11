BlameItOnKway On Headline Heat
There’s a whole new generation of talented comedians, and Kwaylon Rogers a.k.a. BlameItOnKway a.k.a. Titi is one of the leaders of the pack. Since gaining a huge social following on Instagram and Youtube as ratchet girl character Titi, Kway’s stock has rose tremendously. He’s done everything from host award show red carpets with bestie Lala Milan to having his very own number one show on Zeus Network.
Kway recently stopped by to clear up some of the wildest headlines BOSSIP has written about him, and kept it nothing short of truthful and funny. Not many viral stars can parlay their Internet success into a true business — but Kwaylon has. The Dallas, Texas native opened up his very own seafood restaurant and part daiquiri joint, Krab Queenz, with locations in Houston, Los Angeles and Atlanta.
Check out the video above to see what else Kway had to share on Headline Heat.
