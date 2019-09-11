Alexis Olympia Matching Mommy Serena While Making Her Majestic NYFW Debut Is WAY Too Friggin’ CUTE [Photos]

Alexis Ohanian Jr. Steals The Spotlight At S By Serena Fashion Show

Serena Williams was a sight to behold at her S by Serena fashion show for NYFW and little Alexis Olympia was definitely matching mommy’s fly.

Showing off her Fall/Winter 2019 collection, full of prints and sequin, Serena hit the stage to thank the audience and in true ReRe fashion rocked some kicks with her chic ‘fit. As she waved to the crowd, Olympia made her runway debut in a high puff pony and a look that said “bow to your queen, peasants.” Or, it’s completely possible she’s just shy.

Serena’s besties Kim K. and La La Anthony were in the building to support and they looked TF GOOD too. Hit the flip for more pics from the night, also attended by a pregnant Ashley Graham and the LEGEND Anna Wintour, and get into Serena’s clothing line HERE.