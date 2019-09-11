The Breakfast Club: Malik Yoba, Carmen Carrera, David Johns, Nala Simone Educate The Masses On LGBTQIA+ Issues And More [Video]

The Breakfast Club Talks To Malik Yoba, David Johns And Guests About LGBTQAI+

The Breakfast Club had a lot to learn about the proper ways to talk about the LGBTQAI+ community, but especially the T’s as recently panned Dave Chappelle calls them.

In light of the recent discussion about Malik Yoba’s attraction to trans women and subsequent accusations of underaged sex abuse, the actor and several other members of the alphabet community wanted to help Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee understand the ways in which these topics should be discussed correctly.

The conversation is enlightening to say the least.

