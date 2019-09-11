Lawd: THIS Full-Body Kelly Rowland Pic Is A Reminder She’s One Of The Baddest Baddies Of All Time

Kelly Rowland Is Killing It

Kelly Rowland has always been one of the baddest women on the planet. That has never been up for debate. Sometimes, though, because she is always around Beyonce, people can forget the immense gorgeousness they are looking at. Well, it’s time for a reminder.

This pic of Kelly Rowland has been hitting the net and it’s a glorious brain check: Kelly Rowland is an all-time gorgeous woman who looks pretty much the same as she did when she was singing about bills.

We have a few more reminders, too. Take a look…