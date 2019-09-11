Slaymani SZN: Normani Dazzles Savage X Fenty Show, Snatches Rihanna’s Good Wig

wow this was legit one of the most memorable nights of my entire existence. thank you to the queen herself @rihanna for allowing me to be a part of HISTORY!!!!! YOU SET THE BAR YOU HEAR ME ✨ I love you beyond. shit can’t nobody tell me nothing. Thank you GOD pic.twitter.com/VEka2eu6le — Normani (@Normani) September 11, 2019

Normani Dazzles Savage X Fenty Show

Normani is having a flawless 2019 that somehow got better when she slayyyed Rihanna‘s star-studded Savage X Fenty show while reminding everyone that she is, indeed, THAT chick.

At this point, there’s not much more we can say about the rising superstar who had Rihanna, Queen of House Fenty stanning in her Instagram comments.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Normani’s Savage X Fenty apperance on the flip.