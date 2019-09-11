BOSSIP Exclusive: Tisha Campbell Will Bold & Beautifully Guest Star On THIS Soap Opera

Tisha Campbell Guest Starring On “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Tisha Campbell is coming back to TV very soon. The veteran actress is guest-starring on CBS’ “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Campbell who’s filming today, September 11, will play a character named Dr. Davis and her first episode airs 10/4.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” airs weekdays on CBS.

