BOSSIP Exclusive: Tisha Campbell Will Bold & Beautifully Guest Star On THIS Soap Opera

- By Bossip Staff
Tisha Campbell Guest Starring On “The Bold and the Beautiful”
Tisha Campbell is coming back to TV very soon. The veteran actress is guest-starring on CBS’ “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Campbell who’s filming today, September 11, will play a character named Dr. Davis and her first episode airs 10/4.
“The Bold and the Beautiful” airs weekdays on CBS.
