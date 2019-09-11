Jesus Take The Wheel: Arizona Trooper Arrested On 61 Counts Of Sex Abuse, Harassment And Kidnapping

Arizona State Trooper Charged With 61 Counts Of Sex Abuse

An Arizona Department Of Public Safety Trooper was arrested on Tuesday on 61 counts of sex abuse, attempted sex abuse and sexual exploitation after reports say he allegedly tried to exploit female drivers for sexual favors during traffic stops in central Phoenix.

#BREAKING: Nine times ex-DPS Trooper Tremaine Jackson had inappropriate contact with women, read about each incident here: https://t.co/U1F9mWHqoz pic.twitter.com/HJeEFFnaGq — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) September 11, 2019

According to officials, 43-year old Tremaine Jackson who was an AZDPS trooper for about 13 years, used his position of authority to “bargain leniency for favor.” Col. Frank Milstead said at a news conference,

“The Arizona Department of Public Safety is a proud and venerable organization with a storied past. Most of the employees serve Arizona with pride and integrity. When one of our own betrays public trust or breaks the law, we respond swiftly and without regret.”

Milstead added that officers began an investigation on May 19 after a woman complained that Jackson made inappropriate comments to her, then a second complaint from a different motorist came June 11, alleging that Jackson sexually assaulted a woman during a traffic stop. Jackson was placed on administrative leave that day, but has since been terminated.

No word on whether or not Jackson has attained a lawyer, but officials say he’s been booked into the Maricopa County Fourth Avenue Jail on charges including sexual abuse, sexual extortion, unlawful sexual conduct, unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping, fraudulent schemes and practices and tampering with a public record. Investigators have only identified eight of his victims, but they believe there are many more.

