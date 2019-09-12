Black Tech: Gifitize App Aims To Make Saving Twitter GIFs, Memes, And Videos Both Easier & Faster

Gifitize App Makes Saving Twitter GIFs, Memes, & Videos Easier

To many people, Twitter is the main source of up to date news, sports, and national events, but most importantly, it’s where most of us collect the best response content like memes & gifs.

Everyone knows the best people to text are those who have their very own response photos and gifs ready to go as it gives life to the convo and keeps the interaction from getting dry. What if there was an app you could download that lets you save videos and memes with the click of a button? Well we found it for you in the form of Giftize.

Gifitize describes itself as the most necessary Twitter companion app for power users. This is the secret to create viral tweets and share fun experiences with friends.

The app not only will elevate your message game, and content making skills but is made and created by backed by a Black Tech entrepreneur. The app is available on iOS and the Android app is currently in development. The whole endeavor started out only supporting GIFs in 2016, and then in 2018, it started supporting video; which has made the app wildly popular. In 2019, the app received a new UI makeover which slimmed down that functionality.

The app has been downloaded nearly half a million times–You can download it for yourself right here.

22 seconds flat is all it takes to save, download, and post any Gif or Video you want from Twitter using @Gifitize. Here's proof 👀 pic.twitter.com/XgkhTgjv4t — Drew Kelly (@DidYouSayDrew) July 20, 2019

Hey @chrissyteigen if you want to save the video to your phone use @Gifitize 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/hIinzulvho — Kyle (@VisionMill_) August 26, 2019

YouTube/Google apparently took this video of @ChrisCuomo threathing a man for calling him “Fredo” down. Cumo apparently saying “It’s like the N-word forItalians”. 😂 Save it with @Gifitize before redacted orders twitter to take it down too. @HotepJesus https://t.co/jddx5dyb0e — Khalid (@khalidhli) August 13, 2019