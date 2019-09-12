Villains Or Superheroes? The Latest Trailer For ‘Queen & Slim’ Will Leave You Breathless [VIDEO]

New Trailer For ‘Queen & Slim’

Since the first whispers about ‘Queen & Slim’ the world has be widely anticipating the release of Lena Waithe and Melina Matsoukas expected masterpiece. Starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith in her first feature film role, the world is waiting for a movie that’s already being touted as ‘Thelma & Louise’ meets ‘Set It Off.’ NBC Universal dropped a brand new trailer today that’s even more gripping than the first.

Here’s the film’s synopsis:

While on a forgettable first date together in Ohio, a black man (Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya) and a black woman (Jodie Turner-Smith, in her first starring feature-film role), are pulled over for a minor traffic infraction. The situation escalates, with sudden and tragic results, when the man kills the police officer in self-defense. Terrified and in fear for their lives, the man, a retail employee, and the woman, a criminal defense lawyer, are forced to go on the run. But the incident is captured on video and goes viral, and the couple unwittingly become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief and pain for people across the country.

As they drive, these two unlikely fugitives will discover themselves and each other in the most dire and desperate of circumstances and will forge a deep and powerful love that will reveal their shared humanity and shape the rest of their lives.

Queen & Slim arrives in theaters on November 27th. Will you be watching?