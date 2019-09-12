If You Care: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Released From Prison

Mike Sorrentino Has Been Released From Prison

The Situation has been released from prison.

On Thursday, September 12, Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino was granted an early release from the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in upstate New York, where he was serving an eight-month sentence for tax evasion.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort,” Sorrentino told the people over at Page Six in a statement. “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

The 37-year-old reality star reported to prison back in January after being sentenced last October. Sorrentino along with his older brother, Marc, pleaded guilty in January 2018 to violating federal tax laws.