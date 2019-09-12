The Breakfast Club: Stephen A. Smith Talks Hairlines, Beefing With Athletes, And His Rise To Stardom [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
The Breakfast Club Interviews Stephen A. Smith
Stephen A. Smith finally made his first (and hopefully not last) appearance on The Breakfast Club to talk about Carmelo Anthony not having a job in the NBA, the Dallas Cowboys, his history in sports journalism, and yes, even his infamous barely-there hair.
Stephen A also spoke about athletes who try to physically check him over his brash opinions.
Definitely worth the watch. Press play down bottom.
Stay OFF the weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee-duh!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.