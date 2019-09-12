She Getting MONEY Money: Model Bernice Burgos Looks Delicious While Shopping For $3 Million Homes [Video]

Bernice Burgos Goes House Hunting

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from model Bernice Burgos, but she seems to be doing just fine! The Insta-model and bartender is ready to drop some serious money on a mansion and is documenting her house hunting experience on YouTube. Word is that Burgos gets some serious coins from hosting events and posting on IG, but who knew she’d be looking at $3 million cribs!

The grandma is asking for help on which house she should choose after touring them on camera. Help her out!