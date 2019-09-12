Swirl Gone Wrong: RGIII Objects To Ex-Wife’s Custody Plan; Judge Set To Rule (Exclusive)

NFL Star Objects To Ex-Wife’s Parenting Plan; Judge To Rule

Robert Griffin III and his ex-wife Rebecca Liddicoat are still clashing over custody and access to their toddler daughter, BOSSIP can reveal.

The pair have been in court since last year when Liddicoat tried to upend their custody agreement by limiting the player’s access to their daughter, arguing that it was in the tot’s best interest. Liddicoat initially proposed Griffin’s custody to either be “restricted” to her Texas county during the season or be changed to weekday access only, but also in her county.

Griffin objected to Liddicoat’s motion as would have created a major challenge for him to have regular access to the girl because of his rigorous training and game schedule with the Baltimore Ravens.

They went to mediation over the summer and later filed separate parenting plans to the judge that include a roadmap for custody. Under the plans – which were obtained by BOSSIP – Griffin and Liddicoat would continue to be daugher Reese’s “joint managing conservators,” and Griffin would get the girl one weekend a month as well as during the summertime.

Griffin is also supposed to reimburse Liddicoat for her $6,546 for medical, travel and legal fees, the proposed orders state.