Tinashe Reportedly Signs With Roc Nation, Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

when roc nation puts some payola behind tinashe’s next single and she finally blows up… yes pic.twitter.com/0MtOKC7IBi — elijah 🤠 (@hisnameiseli) September 12, 2019

Tinashe Reportedly Signs With Roc Nation, Fans Go Crazy

Our girl Tinashe is having a very interesting week that started with her posting her phone number on social media and seems to be wrapping up with news of her signing with Roc Nation.

Now, this is completely a rumor courtesy of Hitmaka (aka Yung Berg) that, if true, could launch her to the level of stardom that matches her talent.

.@Tinashe if Roc Nation turns out to be a sh** label i WILL unstan, let me be VERY clear about that. pic.twitter.com/pKX5w1hEvq — MAGDALENE (@realestarab) September 12, 2019

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Tinashe signing with Roc Nation on the flip.